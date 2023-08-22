The application deadline for the Karnataka Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) 2023 has been extended to August 23, till 11.59 pm. An official notice in this regard was issued by the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) on August 21.

The entrance test is meant for admission to MBA, MCA, ME, MTech, and MArch programmes in colleges across Karnataka. The exam will be held on September 9 for ME, MTech and MArch programmes, while for MCA and MBA programmes, it will be conducted on September 10.

The application fee is Rs 650 for general category candidates and Rs 500 for reserved category candidates. Students who have qualified for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) need not take the entrance test, but they must fill out the Karnataka PGCET 2023 application form.

Here are the steps to apply:

1. Visit the official website — kea.kar.nic.in

2. Find the Admissions menu on the home page, and click the PGCET 2023 tab under it

3. Click on the Online Application Link

4. A registration window appears. Enter the required details and register

5. After successful registration, proceed to fill out the application form

6. Enter the necessary details and move on to pay the application form

7. After successful payment, a confirmation page will appear

8. Download the page and save it for future reference

Interested candidates can visit the official website kea.kar.nic.in for more details.