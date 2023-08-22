A college principal in the Bagalkot district of Karnataka allegedly died by suicide on the premises of the college today, Tuesday, August 22.

The incident took place in the Government College of Hungund town near Bagalkot. The deceased principal has been identified as 50-year-old Nagaraj Mudgal, reported IANS.

Though the reason behind the principal taking the extreme step has not yet been determined, work-related stress is expected to be one reason.

The police informed that the now-deceased principal was overseeing the preparations for the Folk Culture Programme slated to be organised in the college today, August 22.

After monitoring the preparations till late in the night, Mudgal went home only to return at 1 am citing urgent work in the college. He then again left for home early in the morning and came back after freshening up, IANS added.

Mudgal was found hanging from the grill of a staircase later.

As per his family, though he had mentioned the stress at the college, he had never elaborated on it. So far, no other reason for suicide has been determined and neither has any suicide note been retrieved.

Police immediately rushed to the spot and an investigation is currently underway.