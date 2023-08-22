Jadavpur University’s newly-appointed officiating Vice-Chancellor Buddhadeb Sau said that the mental health conditions of students, including freshers, will be the focus of the authorities. The VC was speaking in the aftermath of the recent death of an undergraduate (UG) student, allegedly due to ragging by seniors.



After a meeting held on Monday, August 21, the VC told reporters that CCTV cameras will be installed at various points including entry points, reported PTI.



"We are putting stress on the mental health condition of students if they are in a state of trauma or stress. As part of UGC guidelines, we are also working on mentor-mentee relations. This is one of the several aspects in improving the mental health conditions of the students," he said.



Pointing out that the anti-ragging committee in universities should consist of student representatives, he said, "We will request the government to facilitate early conduct of student union polls. I have been told the elections have not taken place for over five years.”



Hostel staff also tortured: WBHRC

Amid the ongoing investigation, a hostel superintendent at JU also alleged that he had also been “tortured for an entire night” by boarders during a surprise visit two years ago, a West Bengal Human Rights Commission (WBHRC) member said.



A PTI report states that the WBHRC team had conducted a suo motu inquiry into the death of the 17-year-old boy on August 10 after falling from the second-floor balcony of the hostel the previous night.



Based on the findings, the commission will submit a report to the government with suitable recommendations, WBHRC Chairperson Jyotirmay Bhattacharya told PTI.



Opposition reacts

Today, Tuesday, August 22, BJP MLAs staged a walkout of the West Bengal Assembly over the death of the first-year student, asserting that the varsity campus is now a "hub of anti-national elements", and only a National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe can bring out the truth, added PTI.



The BJP legislative party, which brought an adjournment motion on the issue, has sought a reply from Education Minister Bratya Basu.



“The governor is solely responsible for the situation. It is not that a menace like ragging is taking place in JU only. Such incidents have occurred in central institutes like IIT (Indian Institute of Technology) Kharagpur,” Basu said.



The 17-year-old undergraduate student died after falling from a second-floor balcony of the main boys' hostel on August 9. His family alleged that he was a victim of ragging and sexual harassment.