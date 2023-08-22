The collectors of Villupuram and Kallakurichi announced the extension of the Chief Minister's Breakfast scheme in the districts from September 25, on Monday.

Villupuram and Kallakurichi District Collectors announced that the Chief Minister's Breakfast Scheme will be extended to all schools in the districts from September 25. This announcement was made on Monday, August 21, as stated in a report by The New Indian. Express.

As per a release, C Palani, District Collector of Villupuram, after inspecting the food served at a panchayat union primary school at Ayandhur village, shared, "A total of 1,020 schools, including 988 schools in the rural areas and 32 schools in the municipal areas of the district, have been preliminarily selected to provide breakfast. The school headmasters, teachers and the school management have been instructed to ensure the taste and quality of the food."

In the same way, Shravan Kumar, District Collector of Kallakurichi inspected the panchayat primary Urdu school at Thiyagadurgam block. It was on September 16, 2022, the CM's Breakfast Scheme was implemented in 14 government primary schools across eight panchayats under the Kalvarayanmalai area in Kallakurichi. "The scheme will be now extended to 638 government schools in the remaining eight taluks. The concerned department officers are directed to ensure that hygiene is followed while cooking the food and it is served on time," he added.