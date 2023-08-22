One college student was arrested in Chennai on Monday, August 21, for hurling a firecracker at fellow students of Guru Nanak College in Velachery, reported The New Indian Express.

The City Police informed that they are on the lookout for another in connection with the case.

Following the incident, the college management dismissed 18 students from the college. A statement from the college said, despite several warnings, the 18 students were involved in "anti-social activities" and created unrest on the campus.

The latest incident was a fallout of a clash that has been going on for the past few weeks, TNIE added.

As per a police source, a second-year student of BSc Plant Biology along with his friend, a second-year student of BA Economics, were walking on the college premises and they spotted the rival gang. At that time, they hurled a country-made firecracker.

Speaking at a press meet, Additional Commissioner of Police (North) Prem Anand Sinha said, “The students hurled the firecracker to scare the other gang. And it was a firecracker and not a country-made bomb. These types of firecrackers are used in temple festivals. Nobody was injured in the college.”

A probe into the matter is currently underway.