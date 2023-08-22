The moon landing by Chandrayaan-3 will be telecasted live in all state-run schools in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced. For this purpose, schools in the state will open specially for one hour, PTI reported.



Citing instructions of the state government's Education Ministry, the Uttar Pradesh government said, “On August 23, at 5.27 pm, the Chandrayaan-3 moon landing process will be telecast live on the ISRO website, YouTube channel and DD National. In such a situation, arrangements should be made for live telecast by organising special meetings in schools and educational institutions from 5.15 to 6.15 pm.”



The Vikram lander of the Chandrayaan-3 will attempt a soft landing on the Moon's surface with the Pragyaan rover in its belly tomorrow, Wednesday, August 23.



“This is the first time that the government has decided to open schools in the evening to educate the students on such a historic occasion," said Additional State Project Director, Madhusudan Hulgi.



The state government has directed principals of all District Institute for Education and Training schools to make necessary arrangements for live telecast in the schools.



“This will promote a deep sense of pride and unity as we collectively celebrate the power of Indian science and technology. In this sequence, all the DIET (District Institute for Education and Training) principals and basic education officers (BSAs) have been directed to arrange for live telecast by organising a special meeting in schools and educational institutions from 5.15 to 6.15 pm,” Hulgi said.



Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) launched the Chandrayaan-3 mission on July 14 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradesh’s Sriharikota.



The stated objectives of Chandrayaan-3, India's third lunar mission, are safe and soft landing, rover roving on the moon's surface and in-situ scientific experiments. The approved cost of Chandrayaan-3 is Rs 250 crore, excluding the launch vehicle cost.