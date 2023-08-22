Centurion University of Technology and Management, Odisha has been ranked A+ (with a score of 3.37) by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC).

The National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) assesses and accredits higher education institutions based on various quality parameters, including factors such as infrastructure, teaching-learning process, research, governance and more.

This ranking is a testament to the quality standards being designed, developed and delivered by the university. The ranking is especially significant as it is the only private university that has three of its six campuses in tribal areas.

Centurion University is a multi-sector and multi campus state private skill university which is best known for nourishing an ecosystem that enables school drop outs to hone a skill and have a career pathway; and focuses on skill integrated higher education that makes industry ready professionals. Centurion University is also a notified Skill University by Government of Odisha and a Centre of Excellence recognised by Ministry of Skill Development, Government of India.

It is worthwhile to acknowledge that Centurion is the first private university in India which was enacted by the Government of Odisha with constituent campuses way back in 2010 which is now the mantra of the National Education Policy (NEP) regarding restructuring of universities.

Centurion University’s unique model lays specific emphasis on creating sustainable livelihoods on a national scale in challenging geographies through education that results in employability and sparks entrepreneurship. It believes in Learn the World, Experience the World and Change the World while adhering to the principles and parameters of the United Nations (UN) Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The DNA of the university is hands on, experience based and practice oriented while ensuring accessibility, diversity, equity and inclusivity.



Centurion University conveys its deep gratitude to Ministry of Higher Education, Government of India; Ministry of Skill Development, Government of India; Department of Higher Education, Government of Odisha; Department of Skill Development, Government of Odisha; its students, alumni, parents, faculty, staff, industry partners, institution partners and the community members.