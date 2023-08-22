The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow is conducting the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2023. The application window is now open and it will remain open till 5 pm on September 13, Wednesday. Interested candidates can apply via this link: https://cdn.digialm.com/EForms/configuredHtml/756/84433/Registration.html

"The applicants are requested to register well in advance to have a hassle-free registration process and to avoid last-minute rush," states a press release from IIM Lucknow. CAT 2023 is scheduled to be held on November 26, Sunday. It will be conducted in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode in three sessions.

Any student having a bachelor's degree in any discipline or in the last year of study, is eligible to apply. Candidates who have completed a professional degree (Chartered Accountant (CA), Company Secretary (CS), Cost and Works Accountant (ICWA) or Financial Intermediaries Association of India (FIAI)) with a minimum of 45-50 per cent of marks can apply as well.

The exam will be held in 155 cities and candidates are allowed to select six cities as preferences for their test venue. "The CAT Centre will make every effort to ensure candidates receive one of their preferred options, but if a particular region witnesses high demand, the organising body reserves the right to assign a centre near any of the preferred choices. Once a centre is allotted, candidates are not permitted to request any changes," says the press release.

"The CAT results are likely to be declared by the second week of January 2024. The CAT 2023 score will be valid only till December 31, 2024, and will accordingly be accessible on the website," the release says further. The scores will be used for admission to IIMs.