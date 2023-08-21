The results of the Telangana Common Post Graduate Entrance Tests (CPGET) 2023 are scheduled to be declared tomorrow, August 22 by 3.30 pm. They will be announced at the Telangana State Council for Higher Education (TSCHE) by its Chairman Prof R Limbadri and CPGET Chairman and Vice-Chancellor of Osmania University, Prof D Ravinder.

The entrance test was conducted through online CBT (Computer Based Test) mode from June 30 to July 10, in three different shifts per day. TS CPGET 2023 was held for 45 subjects, comprising those from Arts, Science, Commerce and Education streams. However, the test is being re-conducted for the Master of Communication and Journalism (MCJ) course.

The questions in the exam were based on analogies, classification, matching and comprehension of research studies from these subjects. According to a press release by Prof I Pandu Ranga Reddy, Convener, CPGET 2023 and Directorate of Admissions, Osmania University, a total of 69,377 candidates registered for the exam and 60,443 appeared for it.

The entrance test is meant for admission to various PG courses, including MA, MSc, MCom, MLib, ISci, MEd, MPEd and four years integrated programmes across universities in Telangana. Osmania, Kakatiya, Telangana, Palamuru, Mahatma Gandhi, Satavahana, Telangana Mahila Viswavidyalayam (TMV) and Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) are the participating universities.