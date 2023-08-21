The time is almost up for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), assured MK Stalin, Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. He also went on to say that the exam will be out of the state soon. The CM declared this about an hour after the ruling party Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) concluded its day-long hunger strike against NEET across Tamil Nadu, stated a report in The New Indian Express.

Stalin said, "The demand for the abolition of NEET is not political, but one for education. Now the demand has transformed into a collective voice of people. I am absolutely certain that once the INDIA alliance wins the 2024 parliamentary elections, there will be no place for NEET in Tamil Nadu."

The chief minister also challenged the opposition AIADMK and BJP as well, asking if they can give a similar commitment. Stalin also accused the BJP of having ulterior motives and obstructing the path of disadvantageous students.



Also, Stalin pledged that the DMK would not rest until NEET is obliterated. "We have waged battles in Parliament, Assembly and on public platforms. We will put pressure on the new Union government in 2024 to rescind NEET. The time for the downfall of NEET is not far away."

Talking about Governor RN Ravi's recent stance on the state government's anti-NEET bill, Stalin said, "The President should base his decision on the advice of the Union government. The power lies with the President, and not the governor who merely functions as a messenger. Ravi must convey to the centre what we have sent."