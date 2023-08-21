Kerala’s first AI (Artificial Intelligence) school at Santhigiri Vidyabhavan, Pothencode, Thiruvananthapuram in collaboration with iLearningEngines and Vedhik eSchool will be inaugurated on Tuesday, August 22, as reported by The New Indian Express.



Former President of India, Ram Nath Kovind will be launching the school.



The organisers claim that Al School is designed and moulded by one of the world's most advanced educational platforms, iLearning Engines USA, in collaboration with Vedhik eSchool, managed by a committee of veteran professionals including former chief secretaries, DGPs and vice-chancellors. AI School is an innovative learning method that ensures international standards and quality opportunities for students with the help of Artificial Intelligence technology.



George Sebastian, Director, Vedhik eSchools told TNIE that through this, the same quality learning experience of school studies is available to the students through the school website even after school hours.



"We will be providing coaching to students in 580 competitive exams including the YPP (Young Professionals Programme) UN Civil Service. Not many Malayalis are aware of YPP which would help them to earn a stipend of Rs 5 lakh during the internship period itself. Once they enter the UN service, their salary would exceed lakhs. Our aim is to provide affordable coaching where one subject would be taught in three ways — class-based, general knowledge and competitive exams," said George Sebastian.