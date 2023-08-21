Two persons have been arrested in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, for cheating in a test held by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for recruiting technical staff for the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC), reported PTI.

The two were natives of Haryana and were caught from two different examination centres here while using unfair means to answer the test questions, a senior police officer said.

Besides them, four other Haryana natives are also in custody in connection with the incident, the officer said and added that whether they took the test or not was being investigated.

PTI added that a case of cheating has been lodged against the two arrested and the involvement of others, including coaching centres, was being investigated.

The arrested candidates were using mobile phone cameras to take pictures of the questions. They allegedly sent the questions to someone on the outside who gave them the answers through the Bluetooth devices in their ears, as per police information.

It was also informed that the two were caught pursuant to information received via an anonymous call from Haryana. The arrest was recorded late Sunday night, August 20.

According to the police, as many as 469 candidates hailing from Haryana attended the examination leading to further suspicion of fraud.