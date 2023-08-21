A college student was arrested in Karnataka today, Monday, August 21, for posing as an officer of the Indian intelligence agency Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), reported IANS.

The arrested person has been identified as 24-year-old Benedict Sabu, a nursing student hailing from Idukki in Kerala who was studying at the Unity College in Mangaluru and joined the GNM Course of the Nursing College six months ago. Sabu was arrested while trying to extract information from senior officers participating in a programme organised to create awareness about drug addiction.

The student claimed to be a field officer and sub-inspector attached to the RAW. The police have recovered fake IDs, mobile, laptop and are seriously looking into why he was collecting information, IANS added.

After introducing himself as the RAW field agent, the accused also interacted with senior police officers and others attached to different investigating agencies, police informed.

While interacting, the senior officers grew suspicious of him and informed the police. He was caught after a preliminary police investigation.

The accused had also possessed another fake ID claiming himself as the Assistant Agriculture Development Officer. The probe revealed that he attended all the government programmes and gathered information. The police are looking into whether the accused was misusing the information.

Further investigation is underway.