Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, today, Monday, August 21, instructed the vice-chancellors of state-run universities to equip graduates with ‘scientific temper’, reported ANI.



The Chief Minister was speaking at the meeting which was held under his chairmanship with the vice-chancellors of public universities and senior officials of the Higher Education Department in the Conference Hall, Vidhana Soudha, Bengaluru.



"What is the use of graduates filled with ignorance, who come out of universities, without scientific temperament and rational thinking? What use are they for the country and the state and the society," he said.



The minister expressed that the universities should equip graduates who will lead the country scientifically, intellectually, economically and in a civilised way.



The chief minister also directed to step up necessary measures and research to increase the enrollment ratio of students and improve the quality of education in districts like Chamarajanagar, Yadgiri, Hassan, Koppala, Kodagu and so on where the Gross Enrollment Ratio (GER) rate is low.



Siddaramaiah also asked for an improvement in the quality of education at Mysore University, which is the oldest and the first university in the state, added ANI.



Vice-chancellors of 32 public universities of the state and senior officials of the higher education department participated in the meeting held today in Bengaluru.