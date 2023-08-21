A team from the anti-ragging cell of the University Grants Commission (UGC) is likely to visit the Jadavpur University (JU) to probe the August 10 ragging-related student death, stated IANS.

Hinting at this new development, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said the state government must take full responsibility for that unfortunate incident as the state administration had been silent so far in arresting the menace of ragging within the university campuses.

“JU did not adopt any step to implement the anti-ragging guidelines set by UGC. The state government remained silent even after clear instructions from the court on this count. How could outsiders have a free entry within the JU campus? Why did not the police take any action on this count? The state government now cannot shy away from its responsibility. There is no requirement for any new anti-ragging law. What is required is the implementation of the existing guidelines on this count,” Pradhan said.

The UGC team was supposed to visit the university last week but it did not happen. In the meantime, the JU authorities have given two reports to the commission on the latter’s inquiries on steps taken by the JU authorities to prevent ragging within the campus.

Other developments

The West Bengal Human Right Commission also summoned the dean of students of JU Rajat Roy to the commission office today, August 21, Monday to question him on actions taken by him after receiving the news of the death of the fresher, IANS added.

The university’s newly-appointed interim vice-chancellor Buddhadeb Sau also called a meeting of the anti-ragging committee of the university today and asked all departmental heads to be present there. The meeting was scheduled to start at 2 pm today.

The meeting might discuss the steps needed to be taken to arrest the events of ragging and harassment of the fresher or the first-year students, sources have informed. The progress regarding separating the students’ hostel for the fresh or first-year students will also be discussed.