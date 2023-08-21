The Goa State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (GSCPCR) has asked the state Education Department to revoke suspension of five students, who were allegedly involved in using pepper spray on fellow students, as per IANS.

The incident took place on Thursday, August 17, when around 11 girls studying in a higher secondary at Bicholim in North Goa were hospitalised after a few fellow students used pepper spray on them. Subsequently, five students allegedly involved in the act were suspended from classes for a month by the school management.

Speaking to IANS, GSCPCR Chairperson Peter Borges termed the punishment given to these five students as "harsh". He further informed that a letter has been sent to the education department directing to revoke the suspensions.

“While the Commission understands that schools do have the right to impose reasonable sanctions if a pupil misbehaves, action like suspension for one month is likely to be the least effective way of managing behaviours and could have negative effects on students in later life,” the letter reads.

The letter goes on to say that this punishment will leave the students “humiliated and disengaged”, which also violates their rights.

“Punitive procedures and discipline practices can contribute to students disengaging from school and create the conditions for a negative school climate. A progressive discipline approach is needed that allows students to remain in school and receive required services for behavioural issues,” the letter stated.

The commission also recommended formulating and adopting a School Child Protection Policy which will set out the standards of behaviour it expects from students and will also outline what the school will do if the child’s behaviour falls below expected standards.