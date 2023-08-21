Four persons were arrested on Sunday, August 20, for impersonating as examinees and appearing in a written test for non-teaching posts at the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Rourkela, reported PTI.

Rourkela DSP Pushpanjali Nigi said the four were identified as Punit Singh, Gaurav Chahar, Sunil Singh and Manish Kumar. They appeared for the exam on behalf of Deepak, Suraj Khagwal, Sunil and Deepak Mallik, all from Haryana.

The officer also informed that police have recovered a few hi-tech devices that they used for cheating in the exam. The four were carrying identity cards, examination hall cards and photographs, police said.

As per the police, the invigilators became suspicious about the photographs and started inquiring about their parents, home addresses and marks secured in senior secondary and graduation.

However, the authorities decided to allow them to appear in the examination and NIT's security guards caught them after they came out of the hall around 5.30 pm.

The four were taken into custody after NIT Rourkela Registrar Professor Rohan Dhiman filed a police complaint, PTI added.

NIT Rourkela, located in Odisha’s Sundargarh district, is one of the premier national-level institutions for technical education in the country and is funded by the Government of India.