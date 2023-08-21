A few students from Andhra Pradesh were deported from the United States and this issue will be taken up by the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) with the intention to resolve it, informed an official on Saturday, August 19, stated a report by PTI.

The US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) federal law enforcement agency officials deported an unspecified number of students when they landed in the United States, reports said.



"Reddy is looking into this matter and will address it to the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India for resolving this at the earliest as all students have a valid USA visa for higher studies and also keeping in view of the careers of these students of AP," said an official of the state-government body Andhra Pradesh Non-Resident Telugu Society (APNRTS) in a statement without divulging details.

CBP officials should consider granting the students entry and they have all the valid visas and so on, shared the AP official.

An advisory

The state government issued an advisory and requested the students to be prepared to answer any question from the officials of America. The advisory stated that they should carry all proofs related to finances and any other documents. They should also have knowledge about non-immigrant visa laws and information about the varsity and course.

APNRTS has appealed to the deported students. The society is also a specialised body for overseas education admission and counselling process and has shared its helpline contact details. They are:

Helpline numbers: +91 863 2340678 and +91 85000 27678,

Email ID: info@apnrts.com, helpline@apnrts.com



They also warned students to beware of educational consultancies.