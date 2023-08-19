After the tragic death of Swapnadweep Kundu at Jadavpur University (JU), a representative body of college principals in West Bengal has asked authorities of every college to ensure that not a single incident of ragging takes place on the campuses. The formation of high-power committees involving principals and senior faculty members was recommended.

The All Bengal Principals' Council (ABPC) directed these committees to visit campuses on a regular basis and ensure confidence among students. Referring to the death of the 17-year-old Kundu, the council said that such an incident in a premier institution was "totally unacceptable", as per a report by PTI.



"We appeal to the Jadavpur University officials to stop any further escalation of unrest and immediately initiate steps to restore the student community's confidence. If required we, from ABPC, are ready to provide necessary support in their efforts," a statement signed by the council President Shyamalendu Chatterjee and General Secretary Indranil Kar said.

Additionally, the council requested principals of colleges to "ensure zero tolerance for ragging in their respective campuses". Acknowledging the problem faced by smaller higher educational institutions (HEIs) to arrange separate hostels for freshers, the ABPC suggested bigger HEIs to ponder over allotting accommodation to students from these institutions.

The dead student, who was a resident of Bagula in Nadia district, was a first-year undergraduate student of Bengali Honours. He fell around midnight on August 9 from the balcony of the second floor of the hostel and died at a hospital the next day while undergoing treatment. It was alleged that he was subjected to ragging in the hostel, as per PTI.