The Parents' Association of Ukraine MBBS Students (PAUMS) is planning to move the Supreme Court over the issue of 2021-batch Ukraine-returned medical students being denied transfers to safer countries due to the new Foreign Medical Graduate Licentiates (FMGL) regulations 2021.

The FMGL regulations came into place on November 18, 2021, and the parents say that more than 2,500 students are stuck in confusion due to the same.

As per the new regulations, the medical education for foreign medical graduates who took admission after November 2021 will now be regulated by the NMC and there is no provision to allow transfers to another country. Meanwhile, the students who took admissions before November 2021, have taken transfers to other countries like Georgia, Russia and so on.

RB Gupta, President, PAUMS, informed EdexLive that the parents’ association will file a petition in the Supreme Court of India if the NMC or the Central Government does not offer a solution before September 2023.

“Another set of NMC regulations state that online education will not be considered valid to practise medicine, placing these students in confusion. Neither are these students getting a visa to transfer to other countries because of the FMGL regulations. Now, most of these Ukrainian universities are asking for another year of tuition fees which means another year might be wasted,” Gupta explained.

In July, the association met the NMC Chairman Dr Suresh Chandra Sharma and submitted a letter on behalf of the 2021 batch students. The NMC has asked the association to gather and submit data about the students left behind and has assured necessary steps will be taken.

In the past, PAUMS has carried out several protests, hunger strikes and campaigns in support of the Ukraine-returned students.