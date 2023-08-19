In a suspected case of caste-based atrocity, a 17-year-old school student belonging to the Scheduled Caste (SC) community was allegedly beaten up in the town of Kazhugumalai, Tamil Nadu. The victim, identified as Hariprasad, son of Kaliraj, belonging to the town's Lakshmipuram area, has been admitted to the Kovilpatti Government Hospital.

The tragic incident took place during a group clash on Thursday, August 17. Kazhugumalai police registered a case against 10 suspects and arrested five of them. It has come to light that Hariprasad, a student of Class XI Commerce at Kazhugumalai higher secondary school, had allegedly intervened in a clash between Rajaguru (17) and Hemanth Kumar (17), both pursuing Science in the same school, as per a report by The New Indian Express.

It was reported that Hariprasad, who is a friend of Hemanth, had assaulted Rajaguru to end the fight. After a few hours, Rajaguru gathered a group of 10 others, went to Lakshmipuram and assaulted Hariprasad. While assaulting, the gang, comprising school and college students, had allegedly hurled casteist slurs as Hariprasad. They also allegedly broke Hariprasad's mobile.

Based on a complaint, the police case was registered under various sections invoking Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. Rajaguru, Buvanesh (17), college students Surya (18), Saran (18) and Mahoj (18), and five other unknown persons have been booked.

While the named suspects have been arrested, police are on the lookout for the unknown ones. The students hail from different backward communities. A top police officer said that the motive behind the clash among the students is being investigated. He added that during the investigation if caste was found to be a motive, there would be severe punishments, as per TNIE.