On Friday, August 18, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot ordered the formation of a committee to provide suggestions for preventing student suicides. He has asked for a report to be submitted within 15 days.

The chief minister further directed that the committee should include all stakeholders, including representatives from coaching institutes, parents and doctors. He was speaking at a review meeting on suicide cases among Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) aspirants in Kota, as per a report by ANI.

Coaching classes an extra burden?

Expressing concern over the rising incidents of suicide, the CM highlighted that students experienced an extra burden if enrolled in coaching centres during Classes IX and X. "You (coaching centres) call students of Classes IX and X. You are committing a crime in a way. It is as if IIT is god... It is also a fault of the parents,” he said.

Gehlot explained that as soon as students enrolled in coaching centres, they were admitted to dummy schools and did not go to actual schools. Thus, they had to cope with the dual burden of clearing Board exams and preparing for entrance exams.

Asserting that the suicide of 18-19 students from Kota this year was a grave concern, the CM said, “I want to know what their problems are. The managements of various coaching centres have been called. We will talk to them and get their feedback about what the government can do. It is time for improvement. We cannot see young students committing suicide.”

Further, referring to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data on student suicides, he said, “Around 13,000 students died by suicide in 2021. Maharashtra recorded the maximum number of suicides with 1,834 deaths, followed by Madhya Pradesh (1,308), Tamil Nadu (1,246), Karnataka (855) and Odisha (834). The problem can be solved with a collective effort.”



"The number of such suicides in Rajasthan was 633, which is less than in other states, but the state government is serious and sensitive towards the issue," an official statement by the CM read. Education Minister BD Kalla, Chief Secretary Usha Sharma, DGP Umesh Mishra and other officers were present at the meeting, as per ANI.