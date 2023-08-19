The counselling schedule for round two of the state National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2023, has been released by the Directorate Of Medical Education and Research, Tamil Nadu.



To look for the schedule of the counselling, one can visit the official website of the Directorate — tnmedicalselection.net.



Important dates to remember



The registration process for NEET-UG counselling will begin on August 21 at 10 am and will conclude at 5 pm on August 22.



The filling of choices and the locking process will commence at 10 am on August 24 and will continue till August 28 till 5 pm.



The processing of seat allotment will begin on August 29 and conclude on August 30.



The results for the seat allotment will be announced on August 31.



Candidates will be able to download their provisional allotment order from September 1 till 5 pm on September 4. The last date for reporting to college is September 4 till 5 pm, stated a report in The Indian Express.



According to the official notice, the selected candidates who belong to the SC, SCA, ST and SCC categories and have been allotted seats in government quota and management quota in self-financing medical colleges are exempted from paying tuition fees for downloading the allotment order, only if their annual income of parents/guardian is less than Rs 2.5 lakh.