In a display of solidarity, students from Visva-Bharati University (VBU) have initiated a protest following the tragic death of a student at Jadavpur University (JU), reportedly due to ragging. Their protest primarily employs posters, but Somenath Sow, an MA student at VBU and a member of the Students' Federation of India (SFI), has shared plans for an upcoming rally. Sow mentioned, "Currently, we're using protest posters, but we intend to organise a comprehensive demonstration soon, involving faculty members and non-teaching staff."

Recalling the incident, on Wednesday, August 9, an 18-year-old first-year student named Swapnadeep Kundu from JU was found injured and unclothed on the ground near his hostel building. His family has alleged ragging as the cause. The Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) of JU has also accepted "death due to ragging" as the reason for Kundu's demise. The Kolkata Police has already arrested nine individuals connected to the incident.

Somenath, with a tone of disillusionment, conveyed his concern about the administration's handling of such grave issues, stating, "It's unfortunate that it took a student's death for the administration to finally take serious actions." He pointed out the persistent efforts of the SFI at JU in fighting against ragging, underscoring the urgency for timely action.

Regarding ragging at VBU, Somenath acknowledged that ragging instances exist in every institution, but VBU has experienced very few such incidents.