Former cricketer Sourav Ganguly on Friday, August 18, called the incident in which an undergraduate student at West Bengal's Jadavpur University (JU) died allegedly due to ragging “ridiculous”. He urged for strict laws to be implemented in the universities.

“These are institutions where children come to study. That should be the main focus. This is ridiculous and a shame. The law has to be very strict,” Ganguly said. On Friday, police arrested three more people in connection with the death, taking the total number of arrests made to 12, as per a report by ANI.

Meanwhile, JU has beefed up security measures. According to a circular issued on Thursday, August 17, identity cards issued by the university will be made mandatory for entering the campus from 8 pm to 7 am. The authorities mentioned that this would help curb the entry of outsiders to the campus.



The circular adds that if a person does not have an ID card issued by the university, he/she would have to produce some other valid identity proof and enter his/her details in a register kept at the gate of the university. It also mandates vehicles, including two-wheelers, entering the campus to bear stickers issued by the university, as per ANI.

These measures were put in place a week after the student, identified as Swapnadweep Kundu, died. Ragging by seniors, including former students of JU, was alleged. Several protests have been held by students and faculty members since.