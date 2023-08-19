More on the collab, here | (Pic: EdexLive)

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has joined hands with Jio Institute for a faculty members development programme on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Data Science (DS), as per a press release, stated a report by PTI.

Popular for its AI and DS programme, Jio Institute will be serving as the host institution for the faculty development programme which is residential and is five-day-long. It will offer intensive training to 40 selected AICTE members, which will include faculty.

On August 21, 2023, TG Sitharam, Chairman, AICTE will be inaugurating this programme and AICTE has partnered with Jio Institute to introduce this faculty development programme on AI and Data Science.

Academic leaders and senior faculty members will gain a good understanding of AI and Data Science via this programme which will lay stress on ethical considerations of using AI tools for immersive learning.

What are the topics that the curriculum will cover?

Data Visualisation

Natural Language Processing

Time Series and Optimisation

Applications

Generative AI

Large Language Models

The curriculum will also be looking at the impacts of AI and Data Science across fields like science, engineering, healthcare and liberal arts. The programme will also be looking at upcoming opportunities within the technological landscape.