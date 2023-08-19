Women students and teachers in Afghanistan have demanded the reopening of educational institutes for them. As the Taliban regime completed its second year in the country, the women had wished that their basic right to education would be given back to them.



“Yesterday (August 18), I thought that maybe schools, universities, and many other places that were closed would open but they didn't,” said Marwa, a student. “We call on the government to reopen schools and universities for girls,” added another student, Najma, as noted in a report by ANI.

Meanwhile, a few students and teachers warned of negative consequences. They asserted that closing girls' schools would spread more illiteracy in the country. A student named Fahima stated, "There was some news on social media about reopening schools and universities for girls but it didn’t happen. The closure of the schools is not beneficial for our country."

Afghanistan's women have faced numerous challenges since the Taliban returned to power in 2021. They have no access to education, employment and public spaces. The Taliban imposed draconian restrictions on the rights to freedom of expression, association, assembly and movement for women.

Taliban leaders also allegedly disregarded international calls for women to be given access to education and employment. They allegedly issued warnings to other nations not to meddle in Afghanistan's domestic affairs, as per ANI.