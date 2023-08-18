The recent arrest of two teachers in Uttar Pradesh for thrashing students brings to light the high-handedness of teachers and the ills of corporal punishment. Let’s look at the legal stance of corporal punishment. While it is illegal in India under the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (RTE) Act, 2009. It states that "no child shall be subjected to corporal punishment or any other form of physical or mental violence."

Despite the law, corporal punishment is still widely practised in Indian schools. A 2018 study by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights found that 70 per cent of children in India had experienced corporal punishment at school.

There are a number of reasons why corporal punishment is still practised in India. One reason is that many people believe that it is an effective way to discipline children. They believe that it teaches children to obey authority and to fear punishment.

Another reason is that corporal punishment is often seen as a way to maintain discipline in the classroom. Teachers may feel that they need to use corporal punishment to keep students under control.

However, there is no evidence that corporal punishment is an effective way to discipline children. In fact, research has shown that it can have negative consequences on children, such as increased aggression, anxiety and depression.

Corporal punishment can also lead to long-term psychological damage. Children who are physically punished are more likely to experience problems such as low self-esteem, post-traumatic stress disorder and anxiety disorders.

The Government of India has taken some steps to address the issue of corporal punishment in schools. In 2018, the Ministry of Education issued guidelines to schools on how to prevent and address corporal punishment. The guidelines call on schools to create a safe and supportive environment for all children and to prohibit all forms of corporal punishment.