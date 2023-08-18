Four Class VII students were thrashed by their teacher at the government school in Vellore for not completing their homework as per instructions and the teacher in question has been suspended, stated a report in The New Indian Express.

One of the students who was thrashed suffered from a shoulder fracture and is undergoing treatment at Adukkamparai Vellore government hospital.

As per the police, on August 8, Deepalakshmi, an English teacher at Elavampadi Government High School located in the Anaicut block, allegedly resorted to physical punishment and beat four students of Class VII as they used a pen instead of sketch pens to complete their homework. After the incident, the students had to resort to medical care in fact, one student suffered from a shoulder fracture and was being treated at a government hospital.

Aruna, Elakiya, Vijayalakshmi and Ashwini are the affected students, It was Aruna who suffered from the fracture and her mother, Devi, lodged a police complaint at the Virinjipuram Police Station on August 10. In response to the complaint, an FIR has been registered at the Virinjipuram Police Station against Deepalakshmi under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 294 and 323.

Also, the District Chief Education Officer, S Manimozhi, suspended the English teacher.