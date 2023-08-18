A case has been registered against 12 students for allegedly thrashing a Class XII student in Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh. Police today, Friday, August 18, informed that the matter came to light after a video of the incident, recorded by the students, went viral on social media recently.

According to a complaint lodged by the victim's father on Thursday, August 17, the incident took place when his son Vansh Deep Aggarwal was returning home from a hotel on August 6. SP Ashok Kumar Meena said that a group of students forcibly grabbed Aggarwal and took him on a scooter to Peepal Ghat. Then they beat him up severely with belts, as per a report by PTI.



Later, the group of boys took the victim to three other places where they allegedly thrashed him again and physically abused him, the SP said. An FIR has been registered and efforts are on to trace the accused, he added.

The police informed that Aggarwal is a student of Class XII at a private school located in the city's Sadar Bazar area. Out of the 12 students named in the FIR, ten are Class XI students of the same school as Aggarwal, while the remaining two are from a different school, as per PTI.