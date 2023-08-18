The 2021 batch of Ukraine-returned Indian medical students have launched another protest in front of the National Medical Commission (NMC) in Dwarka, New Delhi, to demand a one-time relaxation allowing them to transfer to other ‘safer’ countries.



The four-day-long protests started on Wednesday, August 16 and will continue till Saturday, August 19 from 10 am to 5 pm each day. Nearly 50-60 Ukraine-returned students and parents have been gathering near the NMC office each day, highlighting their concerns.



In the past, the students have staged several such protests in New Delhi, however, they are yet to receive any response from the NMC or the Central government.



Deepak Kumar, a second-year student of Ternopil National Medical University in Ukraine, said, “We protested on July 18 at the NMC office, we protested at Jantar Mantar too but our demands are not being heard. Our only request is that NMC gives a one-time relaxation in its mobility regulations and allows transfer to the Ukraine-returned students.”



The students have been continuing with online classes since they were evacuated from the war-stuck country almost one and a half years ago.



While many countries like Russia, Georgia, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and so on have offered mobility programmes for Indian students who were affected by the war, the students complain that it doesn’t apply to those who took admission in September 2021 due to the new rule of National Medical Council which now regulates their education.