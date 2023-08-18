The National Law University (NLU) Delhi has opened applications for the All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) 2024 for admission into its BA LLB (Honours), LLM and PhD programmes for the 2024-2025 academic year. The last date to apply is November 13, while for foreign nationals and Overseas Citizen of India/Person of Indian Origin (OCI/PIO) candidates, the last date is April 30, 2024.

Notably, NLU Delhi has introduced PhD degrees in Social Sciences (Political Science, Sociology, Criminology, Economics, and English) for the first time. Candidates must be additionally mindful that the exam will be held for a duration of two hours, instead of 1.5 hours, from this year onwards. AILET 2024 is scheduled to be conducted from 11 am to 1 pm on Sunday, December 10.

Further, NLU has introduced some changes to the exam patterns for LLM and PhD courses. For LLM, the test will be Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ)-based only. The test paper will consist of 100 MCQs, each question carrying one mark. All the 100 MCQs will be from the different branches of Law.

The PhD test will also have MCQs alone. The paper will consist of 100 questions, each carrying one mark. Out of them, 50 MCQs will be from the subject of Research Methodology. For PhD in Law, the remaining 50 MCQs will be from different branches of Law, while for PhD in Social Sciences, the 50 MCQs will be from different branches of Social Sciences.

Candidates have to pay Rs 3,500 to apply. The application fee for Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe (SC/ST) and Persons with Disabilities (PwD) candidates is Rs 1,500. Below Poverty Line (BPL) applicants of the SC/ST category are exempted from the application fee.

AILET 2024 will be conducted in the following cities:

Bengaluru

Bilaspur (Chhattisgarh)

Bhopal

Chandigarh

Chennai

Cochin

Cuttack

Dehradun

Delhi

Gandhinagar

Ghaziabad

Greater Noida

Gurugram

Guwahati

Hyderabad

Jabalpur

Jaipur

Jammu

Jodhpur

Kanpur

Kolkata

Kota

Lucknow

Madurai

Mumbai

Nagpur

Patna

Pune

Raipur

Ranchi

Thiruvananthapuram

Shimla

Siliguri

Varanasi

Visakhapatnam

Interested candidates can visit https://nationallawuniversitydelhi.in to apply, or for more details. The test is held annually by NLU Delhi.