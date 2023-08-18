It has been decided by the Kochi City Police that no case will be filed against those students who allegedly insulted a teacher with visual impairment at Maharajas College in Kochi, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

This decision was arrived at by the police after the political science teacher at Maharajas College, Priyesh, gave a statement that he did not want to file a complaint in connection to the incident. It may be noted that the incident received a lot of criticism which was especially directed against the students.

Maharajas College suspended the six students, including Kerala Students Union (KSU) leader Muhammad Fazil, for humiliating the teacher via a video shot using a cell phone and yet, the professor chose not to file a complaint. The college even constituted a committee for an investigation into the incident.

In the viral video, a few students can be seen making fun of the professor. While one female student was spotted moving a chair, male students were sniggering behind the professor. It was clear that the students had edited the video. Following this, there was widespread demand from various quarters that strict action be taken against the students.