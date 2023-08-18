Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan transferred Rs 207 crore to the bank accounts of 4.6 lakh students for purchasing bicycles on Thursday, August 17. He also participated in a groundbreaking ceremony for the CM Rise Government Mahatma Gandhi Higher Secondary School in Bhopal.

Addressing the programme, CM Chouhan said, “The children of poor, lower middle class and middle-class families must have access to quality education and the best schools in the country. They have talent and immense capabilities and therefore must get opportunities for good education in their vicinity. With this objective, the state government conceptualised the CM Rise School," as per a report by ANI.

The school building is set to be constructed at a cost of Rs 81.12 crore at BHEL, Barkheda. "All efforts will be made for the execution of the new education policy introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The state government is always with the students to help them continue study," the CM said.

“Good education is the cornerstone of life. There was a time when there were no buildings for schools. Our government has ensured better schooling facilities. As a result of this, buildings of primary, middle, secondary and higher secondary schools have been constructed. The CM Rise School was planned in consultation with subject experts and educationists," he added.

According to Chouhan, all CM Rise schools to be constructed in the state will have arrangements for smart classes, a library, a laboratory, a playground, sports facilities as well as a swimming pool. "The state government is determined to provide the best education facilities to children of poor families," he said, as per ANI.

Speaking about the distribution of funds, Chouhan said, “The government has made arrangements to provide mid-day meals to students, bicycles for boys and girls, and laptops on securing 75 per cent marks in Class XII. The amount has been transferred to the bank accounts of 4.60 lakh students for cycles at the rate of Rs 4,500 a student. With this amount, students can buy a cycle of their choice. This initiative will enable children to go to school easily and give them more time to study. In this sequence, the students securing the first position in Class XII in their respective schools will be given e-scootys on August 23.”

The CM added that fees for students who wish to study Medical, Engineering, Law, and in Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) or want to study in international institutions for higher studies, would be reimbursed by the state government. "Arrangements have also been made to conduct Medical and Engineering studies in Hindi. No student will be deprived of higher education due to paucity of funds. Students will take the state and the country forward," the CM said further.