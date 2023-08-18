As per inspection reports of District Magistrates (DMs) submitted to the Education Department of Bihar, a majority of the state government-run primary and middle schools did not meet the basic requirements of an educational institution. They were found to have discoloured chalkboards, no proper boundary walls, and an acute shortage of functional toilets.

According to a PTI report, the inspections were carried out in July, lasting about one month. Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Education Department, KK Pathak, through a missive dated August 16, has directed the DMs to ensure a fresh coat of black paint on all discoloured chalkboards of the schools at the earliest.

In addition, ACS directed the DMs to ensure the maintenance of non-functional toilets under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act's (MGNREGA) cleanliness head. The DMs were also asked to oversee the construction of boundary walls of schools (that don't have one) at the earliest. Pathak has suggested steps for procuring the necessary funds for these mandatory works.



Enthused by the outcome of regular inspection of government schools, the Education Department recently requested all DMs to make the monitoring system of schools in their respective areas a regular exercise. In his latest letter, Pathak mentioned that even though an adequate number of toilets have been constructed in schools, only a few of them are functional.

New letters from ACS

"Those toilets which are functional are not cleaned. There are several schools which have six to eight units of toilets but only one unit is functional. There are more than 300 students in such schools," the ACS said, adding the department has already empanelled a few private agencies at the central level for maintaining cleanliness in schools.

"These agencies would make available the services of sweeper and cleaning materials for cleaning the toilets and also cleaning the classrooms and furniture regularly. Required funds for this arrangement may be procured from the mining cess received by the districts from the state Mines and Geology department for education," Pathak added.

"Last year, different districts had got a sum of Rs 126 crore as cess, of which Rs 77 crore is still lying unutilised. This amount can be utilised in ensuring cleanliness of toilets. The cleanliness funds under the MNREGA should also be studied carefully for the purpose," he said further, as per PTI.

The maintenance is going to be carried out in 13 aspirational districts, including Araria, Aurangabad, Banka, Begusarai, Gaya, Jamui, Katihar, Khagaria, Muzaffarpur, Nawada, Purnia, Sheikhpura and Sitamarhi. He has asked the respective DMs to calculate the amount likely to be raised from different sources by August 31 so that the department may sanction the remaining amount for ensuring the proper cleanliness of schools and their toilets.