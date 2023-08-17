A 35-year-old teacher has been booked for harassing his former girl student and attacking her mother when she complained about him to school authorities. Identified as Sarwar Ansari, the accused is employed at a private school located in Lucknow's Sharda Nagar.



The girl passed out of the private school this year. Ansari was allegedly stalking her and passing lewd remarks at her. He was also accused of using foul language against the girl and threatening to kidnap her. The girl's family had confronted him a number of times in the past on the issue, but Ansari allegedly did not mend his ways, as mentioned in a report by IANS.

On Tuesday, August 15, he made a call to the girl and threatened her with dire consequences if she did not accept his proposal. After the girl informed her family members about this, her mother visited the school and asked the teacher for an explanation.

“He lost his cool and attacked me, causing me to suffer bruises on my throat,” the mother alleged. “My daughter is a minor while the accused is married, and also has a son from the marriage. He is mad after my daughter. He used to make obscene gestures at my daughter while standing at the window of a classroom in the school," she added.

Aashiana Station House Officer (SHO), Anil Kumar Pandey, said that a case was lodged in connection with the matter. "The accused has been detained and is being interrogated," he added, as per IANS.