Two government school teachers were arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district for allegedly thrashing two Class VIII students on Thursday, August 17, according to the police. The thrashing incident took place in the Upper Primary School of Badagaon the previous day, August 16.

On August 15, a few students of the school had a dispute among themselves outside the school premises. In connection with this, the accused teachers thrashed the students, identified as Arjun Rajbhar and Shambhu Rajbhar, informed Mantosh Singh, Station House Officer (SHO) of Maniyar, as noted in a PTI report.

According to the SHO, a case against the two teachers was registered on the basis of a complaint by Arjun's father, leading to their subsequent arrest. A disciplinary inquiry has also been ordered against both teachers in this matter, said Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA), Manish Singh.

The BSA added that the two accused, who are the school's principal-in-charge Bhagwan and assistant teacher Virendra Kumar, have been suspended with immediate effect. This was done on the basis of Block Shiksha Adhikari Maniyar Mohan Kumar Singh's investigation report on the incident.

Along with this, the salary of school instructor Santosh, involved in the fight, has been halted. The Block Shiksha Adhikari's investigation report has also revealed that the accused teachers used to behave indecently as well as make objectionable remarks against a female teacher of the school, as per PTI.