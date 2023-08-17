A few students from Jamia Millia Islamia organised a protest on Wednesday, August 16, against the alleged poor quality food being served at the hostel of the institute. Following the student protests, police personnel were deployed, officials informed.

On social media, a video in which a group of students are protesting at the university gate has been doing the rounds.

About 50 to 60 students from Ambedkar Hostel of Jamia Millia Islamia have been protesting against the alleged bad food that they are being served.

The assistant commissioner of police and local station house officer (SHO) were at the spot, a senior official informed, stated a report by PTI.

The National Students' Union of India (NUSI) also put out a tweet saying, "Accessible and nutritious food is integral to the holistic well-being of students, fostering an environment conducive to learning and growth. We stand united in urging the authorities to prioritize the students' welfare and resolve these pressing matters without delay." This was posted on August 17 at 12.24 am.

They also shared a poster which stated, "The escalating cost of hostels, coupled with the recent decline in food quality, has made it exceedingly challenging for students hailing from modest backgrounds."