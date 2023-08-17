The Students' Federation of India (SFI) wing of the South Asian University (SAU), Delhi, has claimed that posters have been pasted around the campus which "propagate a divisive and communal agenda". The student body demands the administration to take action against those involved.

"The SFI-SAU Unit condemns the venomous rhetoric behind these posters and demands the administration to take action against this hateful agenda as soon as possible. We also call upon all members of our university to reject hate speech and divisive agendas and to actively contribute to the harmonious atmosphere we have strived to create," reads a statement from the student body, issued on August 16.

"These posters, which bear a map authored by proponents of Hindu nationalism, were put up around the campus to create an environment of fear and apprehension among the diverse student body from various parts of South Asia," the statement says, adding that the map depicted on the posters is inaccurate and counters the principles of multiculturalism and coexistence, which the university stands for.

"These posters stuck across the campus strike at the heart of our values, as they seek to strain relations between neighbouring nations within the SAARC region. We are deeply concerned that such actions may contribute to further tension and hostility, contrary to our institution's commitment to fostering international collaboration and friendship," SFI-SAU tells.

The student body further mentions that it is distressed over the administration not having initiated any punitive action against those who put up the posters. "We demand that the administration should initiate an investigation of this matter, and take appropriate measures against the miscreants involved. The administration must not allow such behaviour to go unchecked within our campus community," its statement says.