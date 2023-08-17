An internal committee formed by Jadavpur University (JU) to look into the mysterious death of a first-year UG student has accepted the theory of “death due to ragging”. Sources from the varsity said that the committee came to this conclusion after questioning 25 students from the hostel in front of which the victim's body was recovered.



The committee also questioned the superintendent of the hostel. The initial findings of the committee, as well as that of the police, revealed the kind of psychological ragging the victim had to undergo before his death. The investigating teams also found out that the deceased was even forced to strip off once before the seniors involved in ragging, as per a report by IANS.

In addition, the findings revealed that a few students of the Engineering wing who stayed in the hostel took the lead role in blocking the entry for police and media persons after the mishap took place. The security person deputed at the hostel entrance informed that he was forced by the senior students to keep the main gate locked for a prolonged period of time.

So far, five current and four former students have been arrested in connection with the case. Their mobile phones have been sent to the forensic laboratory for retrieving data. While three of the arrested were remanded to police custody till August 22, the remaining six were remanded till August 28.