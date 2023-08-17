International General Certificate of Secondary Education (IGCSE) June 2023 exam results were announced on Wednesday, August 16 and students from Bengaluru have aced it like no other, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

It was at 10.30 am that the results were announced and ten students from Greenwood International School and Canadian International School (CIS) in Bengaluru scored A* in all nine subjects, which is the highest possible grade in the exam.

Here's the list of students who bagged the top grades from Greenwood International School:

Anish Vivek

Gopika Nair

Maadhav Prem

Manavi Nath

Neel Saraf

Prachi Vishram Pandit

Tisya Munjal

As per statistics that were shared by the school, 29% of the grades were A* and 86% were B and above.

“It feels surreal that I have got my desired results in Grade X. I am thankful to my supportive family and friends, inspiring teachers of Greenwood High and all those who have helped me achieve this. It's a great feeling to see the effort of the past two years pay off so well,” said Maadhav.



When it comes to CIS students, three students bagged A* in all subjects and six students bagged A* or A in all subjects.

“We are inspired and proud of our students’ efforts and hard work evident through this year’s IGCSE results. The first post-pandemic scoring yielded more than 50% of our students scoring with 'distinction' and 30% scoring with 'merit'. The results from this year’s cohort are a true reflection of the commitment and dedication that our students showed throughout their two years in the IGCSE programme,” said Dr Ted Mockrish, Head of School, Canadian International School.