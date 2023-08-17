As a standardised test that serves as a crucial gateway to numerous B-Schools and management programs worldwide, understanding the test is essential for a successful application. Therefore, we have combined a couple of important FAQs to get you started on your GMAT journey.

What is the GMAT?

The GMAT is a standardised test used for admissions to graduate management programs, such as MBA programs.

Who administers the GMAT?

The GMAT is administered by the Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC).

How long is the GMAT?

Previously spanning approximately 3 hours and 30 minutes, the GMAT now has a total testing time of 2 hours and 15 minutes. This reduction in duration allows for a more streamlined testing experience.

How often can I take the GMAT?

As an aspiring candidate, you can take the GMAT up to five times within a rolling 12-month period and a total of eight times throughout your life. This flexibility enables you to improve your scores and showcase your best performance.

How long are GMAT scores valid?

GMAT scores are valid for five years.

Is nationality a concern for GMAT?

No matter your nationality, you are eligible to take the GMAT. However, it is essential to carry your passport to the test centre as a primary form of identification.

What are the age criteria for GMAT?

Individuals who are 13 years of age or above are eligible to take the GMAT. However, candidates below the age of 18 will require their guardian's permission letter to appear for the test, ensuring proper consent for their academic pursuits.

How much does it cost to appear for GMAT?

For test-takers in India, the GMAT exam costs $275 for a test centre-based examination and $300 for an online exam, providing candidates with convenient options based on their preferences.

What is the ideal time to take the exam?

To optimise your chances of securing admission to your preferred MBA program, it is advisable to appear for the GMAT approximately 12 months before the commencement of the respective batch.

Can I cancel my GMAT scores?

Yes, you have the option to cancel your scores immediately after completing the exam, but keep in mind that cancelled scores will not be reported to schools.

Can I use a calculator during the GMAT?

GMAT does not allow you to use your own calculator but a simple calculator will be available on screen for your perusal.