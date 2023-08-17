Global Citizenship Education (GCED) is the process of equipping learners with the knowledge, skills, values and attitudes to participate fully in a globalised society and economy, and to support initiatives aimed at building a more just, secure, peaceful, tolerant, inclusive and sustainable world.

In India, there is a growing recognition of the importance of GCED. The new National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 states that GCED should be "mainstreamed" in all levels of education, from early childhood to higher education. The NEP also calls for developing a national curriculum framework for GCED.

There are a number of challenges to implementing GCED in India. One challenge is the diversity of the Indian population. India is home to a wide range of cultures, languages and religions. This diversity can make it difficult to develop a GCED curriculum that is relevant to all learners.

Another challenge is the lack of trained teachers. There are not enough teachers in India who are trained in GCED. This means that teachers may not be equipped to deliver GCED effectively.

Despite these challenges, there are also a number of opportunities for GCED in India. One opportunity is the increasing use of technology nowadays. Technology can be used to deliver GCED in a more engaging and interactive way.

Another opportunity is the growing interest in social entrepreneurship. Social entrepreneurship is a way of using business to solve social problems. This can be a powerful way to teach learners about the importance of global citizenship.

The future of GCED in India is bright. With the proper support, GCED can help to create a more just, peaceful, and sustainable world.