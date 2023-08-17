A Class VI student was hospitalised days after he was allegedly slapped by a teacher for forgetting to bring his Hindi textbook, Delhi police informed on Thursday, August 17. The incident took place at a government school in northeast Delhi's Tukmirpur area on August 7.

On Saturday, August 12, police received information from the city's GTB Hospital that a 12-year-old boy had been admitted after he was beaten up by his school teacher. On the same day, based on a complaint by the boy's father, a case was registered against the accused Sadul Hasan under Sections 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint) and 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Dayalpur police station, as per a report by PTI.



According to the police, the boy had forgotten to bring his Hindi textbook to school, which had angered the teacher. When he was walking out of the class, Hasan stopped him from leaving and slapped him. The accused also allegedly wrung the victim's neck.

As the boy's condition worsened after the incident, he was admitted to the hospital and his father approached the police. The teacher was soon arrested and later let off on bail. Further investigation in the matter is underway, the police said, as per PTI.