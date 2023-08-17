Recently, a video of a group of students ridiculing a visually-challenged professor in Kochi's Maharaja College went viral on social media. On Wednesday, August 16, while the video elicited a stern response from the Kerala Federation of the Blind (KFB), a committee constituted by the college started its investigation into the incident.

The committee has been asked to submit its report within seven days. It comprises Dr Suja TV, Council Secretary; Dr Sandhya S Nair, Head of the Political Science Department; and Dr Abdul Latif Kozhiparamban, Head of the Arabic Department. "The matter is being investigated, and I have nothing to add," said the professor, who was at the receiving end of the ridicule, as mentioned in a report by The New Indian Express.

The viral video shows a few students idling around during the lecture. One female student is seen moving a chair while a male student is seen smirking right behind the professor. There is widespread demand from various quarters calling for strict action against the students behind the incident. "Though there are media reports circulating that the victim has pardoned the students, that is not the case. He has filed a complaint and sought action against those involved," a lecturer from the college informed.

He added that it was clear that the video was edited. "In the video, a student is seen moving the chair. But that is not what happened. She had moved the chair to help the professor navigate towards the door. She is the one who always guides him to the staff room," the lecturer said.

"We can't prevent students from making such videos. However, editing videos as it suits them and circulating them on social media in a manner that pokes fun at teachers is not acceptable. The allegation that the college is targeting the Kerala Students Union (KSU) is untrue. The person seen standing behind the professor is the vice-president of the college unit of KSU," he said further.

Taking serious note of the issue, KFB representatives met the college authorities and sought stern action. "Such action does not befit a civilised society," said KM Abdul Hakim, State General Secretary. He added that this could not be viewed as an isolated incident, as victims usually condoned such miscreants, preferring to move on.

"But such actions cannot be curbed through punishment alone. The education and social justice departments should conduct campaigns to create awareness and social understanding," Hakim said. "No visually impaired person should have to bear such an experience. Society, media, various organisations and the government should encourage them to overcome their limitations and reach higher positions," he added.

Meanwhile, Higher Education Minister R Bindu said, "In these days, when there is a lot of discussion about inclusive society, the college community should work towards creating such a community. It is most reprehensible that some of them are bereft of such awareness," in a Facebook post.

"Diversity requires respect for differences and a willingness to accept them, not sympathy... The Maharaja incident should raise a debate about the public's lack of awareness about differently-abled people in daily walks of life," she added, as per TNIE.