The Udupi Police announced today, Wednesday, August 16 that the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has finished the initial phase of its probe into the contentious washroom video case at a paramedical college in Udupi, Karnataka.

PTI reports that the investigation team, under the command of Investigating Officer (IO) CID Deputy SP Anjumala Nayak, has already obtained testimony from the victim, the accused and members of the college administration at the Nethra Jyothi Institute of Allied Health Sciences in Udupi.

Three girls were charged with using their cell phone cameras to record another girl in the college's toilet.

The BJP, which is the lead opposition party in the state, claimed that there was a plot behind the incident, which is said to have occurred on July 19. The party then also demanded a probe by a special investigation team (SIT).

Despite the fact that the victim did not formally report the crime, the Udupi police took a suo motu case and launched a Deputy Superintendent-level investigation.

However, since the BJP continued their protests, the case was later turned over to the CID.

The CID team that arrived on August 8 conducted a spot inquest, recorded the victim's, the college's administration's, and the accused students' statements, collected fingerprints, and looked through the CCTV material that had already been gathered by the police.

The mobile Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team from Bengaluru visited the college for a spot check and the CID officers also received three mobile FSL reports from them.

The report on the three cell phones taken from the accused pupils by the FSL in Hyderabad is still being awaited by the investigating officers.

After receiving the FSL report, the CID team will draft a report on its findings, according to sources.