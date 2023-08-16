What started as a petty quarrel between two senior students and one junior student of Sri Venkateswara Medical College (SVMC), Tirupati, turned into a bloody affair after the latter attacked his seniors with a surgical blade and a cricket stump inside the premises of the undergraduate (UG) hostel early Tuesday, August 15.

K Ganesh (23), who has been identified as the accused, is a 2019-batch MBBS student hailing from the Venkatagiri Mandal of Tirupati, reports The New Indian Express. Jaya Naik, Tirupati West Chief Inspector, Ganesh attacked his seniors, Mahesh and Praveen allegedly in a drunken state between 5 am and 6 am inside the hostel campus.

"A resident of Nandalur and studying MBBS final year, Mahesh's throat was slit with a surgical blade by the accused while the second victim Praveen, a resident of Palamaner also a final year MBBS student, was hit on his head with a cricket stump wicket," the CI said.

He further stated that Mahesh, whose neck was cut by the accused, received minor surgery at the Ruia hospital, and that Praveen, the second victim, suffered a head injury and is being treated at the hospital. According to the CI, blood samples from the accused were submitted to a lab for analysis to determine whether he was truly under the effect of alcohol. The CI went on to say that a case had been filed and that an investigation was underway.