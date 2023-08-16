The new academic year at Delhi University started today, Wednesday, August 16, putting the university's academic schedule back on track after being delayed for the previous three years by the pandemic.

PTI reports that help desks have been set up around the varsity campuses by student organisations for newcomers. The Indian National Congress student wing, the National Students' Union of India (NSUI), has also put up kiosks to offer assistance to new students.

The pandemic had disrupted the academic calendar, causing universities to have breaks that lasted either a few days or none at all. Due to the irregular start times of classes, it also had an impact on the consistency of semesters.

Sanjana Kumari, a first-year student at Daulat Ram College who joined the Political Science (Honours) course, expressed her joy and enthusiasm about being accepted into a North Campus college.

“It was my dream to get into the north campus, and I hold very high expectations from the college as I had read good reviews on it. This year's CUET (Common University Entrance Test) paper was tough in comparison to the past year but I am glad that I could make it to my dream college,” Sanjana said.

The university is introducing new degrees this year, including three BTech programmes and a five-year LLB. Additionally, DU offers its students the option to choose between three-year and four-year education programmes.

Students will follow a modified curriculum based on the Undergraduate Curriculum Framework 2022, which will be used beginning with the 2022–2023 academic year.

Officials also announced that the university would hold its first students' union election since 2020. They added that the election would probably take place in September or October.