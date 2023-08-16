The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is going to close the registration process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) Super Specialty, or NEET SS 2023, today, August 16. Those candidates who are interested and are yet to apply for the entrance test are instructed to register on natboard.edu.in. Further, the entrance test is scheduled to be held on September 9 and 10 while the results are expected to be announced by September 30, as stated in a report by Hindustan Times.

In NEET SS 2023, candidates have to attempt a total of 150 questions in 2.5 hours. The paper will have questions from the General/Basic component of the primary feeder broad speciality subject and from all sub-speciality/systems/ components of that primary feeder broad speciality subject. Additionally, there will be 25 per cent negative marking for incorrect answers and no marks will be deducted for unattempted questions.

NEET SS is a single window eligibility cum entrance examination for admission to Super Specialty courses in the country: all Doctorate of Medicine (DM) or MCH (Magister Chirurgiae) courses, including those offered by private medical colleges, universities, institutions, deemed universities; Armed Forces Medical Services Institutions; all DrNB Super-specialty Courses (except Direct six Years DrNB courses).