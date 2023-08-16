As per the Ministry of Finance, Government of India, in the past ten years, as many as 4,61,017 Indian students have applied for loans to study abroad, with the total number of Indian students seeking loans for medical studies alone being 42,364 out of 4,61,017.

This tells us about the demand for medical education abroad. What else can students do anyway if they are unable to crack that perfect NEET score or secure a seat in private medical colleges here?

One can also fulfil their dreams of pursuing an MBBS abroad with these scholarships:

Algoma University Chancellor’s Award: It is offered by Algoma University in Canada and aims to recognise academic excellence and support students’ educational pursuits

NCI Master’s Edge Scholarship: Provided by the National College of Ireland (NCI), is available to Indian students pursuing master’s degree programmes abroad

JGC-S Scholarship Foundation: A scholarship programme established by JGC Corporation, a Japanese engineering company, it is open to international students, including Indian students, who wish to pursue higher education in Japan

Sato Yo International Scholarship Foundation: It is a Japanese organisation that provides scholarships to international students, including Indian students studying abroad

Pearl International Award: A scholarship programme offered by Pearl Academy, an educational institution with campuses in India